India A vs India D Day 3, Duleep Trophy 2024, Live Updates: India A will resume the proceedings from 115/1 against India D on Day 3 of the ongoing second round match of Duleep Trophy 2024 in Anantpur. Currently Pratham Singh is standing unbeaten at the crease as India A lead by 222 runs. Earlier on Day 2, opener and skipper Mayank Agarwal scored 56 runs and provided India A with a terrific start. India D conceded a 107-run lead, as they were bowled out for 183 in their first innings. Senior India stalwarts Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson managed to score 0 and 5 respectively. (Live Scorecard)