Story ProgressBack to home
India A vs India D Day 3 LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2024: India D Look To Bounce Back vs India A
India A vs India D Day 3, Duleep Trophy 2024, Live: India A will resume the proceedings from 115/1 against India D on Day 3 of the ongoing second round match of Duleep Trophy 2024
India A vs India D LIVE Updates, Duleep Trophy 2024© X (Twitter)
India A vs India D Day 3, Duleep Trophy 2024, Live Updates: India A will resume the proceedings from 115/1 against India D on Day 3 of the ongoing second round match of Duleep Trophy 2024 in Anantpur. Currently Pratham Singh is standing unbeaten at the crease as India A lead by 222 runs. Earlier on Day 2, opener and skipper Mayank Agarwal scored 56 runs and provided India A with a terrific start. India D conceded a 107-run lead, as they were bowled out for 183 in their first innings. Senior India stalwarts Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson managed to score 0 and 5 respectively. (Live Scorecard)
Match 3, Duleep Trophy, 2024, Sep 12, 2024
Play In Progress
IND-A
290/10 (84.3), 186/1 (49.0)
IND-D
183/10 (52.1)
Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur
India D won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.80
Batsman
Pratham Singh
102 (149)
Tilak Varma
27* (58)
Bowler
Vidwath Kaverappa
36/0 (6)
Saransh Jain
41/0 (17)
Topics mentioned in this article
India A India D Shreyas Iyer Mayank Agarwal Pratham Singh Sanju Samson Duleep Trophy Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs India A vs India D, Match 3
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check Out Paralympics 2024 Medals Tally, Schedule, Results and News Updates at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or Ios.
IND A vs IND D, Duleep Trophy, Live Update
No run, played towards covers.
No run, played towards third man.
No run.
Six! Played towards square leg.
1 run, played towards square leg.
2 runs, played towards square leg.
1 run, played towards mid wicket.
Four! Played towards point.
No run, played towards covers.
No run, played towards mid off.
No run.
No run.
No run.
No run.
No run.
No run.
No run, played towards point.
No run, played towards mid wicket.
No run, played towards mid wicket.
No run, played towards mid off.