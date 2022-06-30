Danish police raided the hotel of Team Bahrain early Thursday on the eve of the start of the Tour de France in Denmark. The team announced the raid itself just a few days after similar raids at homes in France and a year after their hotel was raided during the 2021 Tour. "Officers have searched all team vehicles, staff and riders' rooms," said Bahrain. The police reportedly found nothing suspect in their two hour search.

"The team is now looking forward to focusing on the greatest cycling race in the world, the Tour de France."

No charges have been brought against the team following the search and confiscation of materials during the 2021 Tour.a