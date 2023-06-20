Story ProgressBack to home
Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Zimbabwe Win Toss, Opt To Bowl vs Netherlands
ZIM vs NED, World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Live: Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine won the toss and opted to bowl against Netherlands in the Group A match of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers on Tuesday
ZIM vs NED, World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Live: Zimbabwe opt to bowl
ZIM vs NED, World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Live Updates: Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine won the toss and opted to bowl against Netherlands in the Group A match of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers on Tuesday, at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. Zimbabwe will be coming to this clash after defeating Nepal by eight wickets in their previous match. It will be an interesting battle as both the teams will be putting their best foot forward in order to clinch the victory. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of the ICC World Cup Qualifier Match between Zimbabwe and Netherlands from Harare:
The match officials are out in the middle followed by the players from both sides for their respective National Anthems.
Netherlands (Playing XI) - Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (C) (WK), Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Clayton Floy
Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Joylord Gumbie, Craig Ervine (C), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (WK), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani.
Scott Edwards says they are not too concerned with batting first as the pitch looks like solid to bat on and they will be looking to score big. He also adds that the squad that they have has played a really good brand of cricket and they will be looking to be positive here again. He closes by saying that they match up well against Zimbabwe and looking forward to this one.
Craig Ervine (Skipper of Zimbabwe) says they are going to have a bowl first. He adds that they want to start better than the last game where the bowling was a bit off in the starting and would like the bowlers to hit the correct spots early on. He also adds that they are going unchanged into this game.
TOSS-: Zimbabwe have won the toss and elected to BOWL first.
On the flip side, the Netherlands will need to get used to the conditions and will be aiming to do well against Zimbabwe. Can they start their campaign with a win? Or will the hosts make it two in two? Let's find out together. Toss and team news to follow shortly...
Hello and a warm welcome folks! It is time for the fifth game as the host's Zimbabwe go against the Netherlands. This will be Zimbabwe's second game, whereas the Dutch will begin their season with this enthralling challenge. For the hosts, Craig Ervine and Sean Williams both scored magnificent centuries as Zimbabwe dominated Nepal in the opening encounter. They will aim to uphold their standards with bat and ball in this game as well.
...MATCH DAY...
The ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier is in full swing and in match number 5, hosts Zimbabwe will take on Netherlands at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. Zimbabwe have already played one match and have made a winning start as well whereas, the Netherlands will be playing their first game of the tournament. The hosts faced Nepal in the opening encounter of the tournament and were handed a stiff target of 292 to chase down. Their bowling was a bit below par but Richard Ngarava stood out from the rest with a crucial four-wicket haul. Their batting though, was simply sensational as skipper Craig Ervine led from the front and scored a big hundred which was then aided by another century from Sean Williams. The pair simply blew away the opposition bowlers and ensured a comfortable victory for the hosts by 8 wickets. They will now look to build on this start and get back-to-back wins to take charge of their group. Moving on to the Netherlands now and they have always been a side there and thereabouts and they always seem to cause an upset or two. They do have a difficult task with Zimbabwe and West Indies in their group but they do come into this game on the back of a gritty victory against Ireland in their last warm-up game. Netherlands do have some seasoned players in their side like Bas de Leede and skipper Scott Edwards. They have a good opening pair as well and the bowling in general is well-rounded. The hosts though have made a statement with that win over Nepal and Netherlands will have to be at their best to notch up a win here. A fascinating encounter is on the cards and it is hard to predict an out-and-out winner in this one. Who are you backing?