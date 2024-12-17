Story ProgressBack to home
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st ODI: Live Cricket Score And Updates
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st ODI: The Afghans look to emulate the same performance that saw them win the T20I series 2-1.
Afghanistan take on Zimbabwe in 1st ODI© X (Twitter)
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st ODI: After a 2-1 series win against Zimbabwe in the T20I series, Afghanistan look to emulate the same performance in the 3-match ODI series. With the ICC Champions Trophy scheduled to be held next year, the 50-over format of the game holds a special place in Afganistan's preparatory plans. Afghanistan will have the likes of Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, etc. to test the hosts Zimbabwe who would be keen to not repeat the same mistakes they made in the T20I series. (LIVE Scorecard)
1st ODI, Afghanistan in Zimbabwe, 3 ODI Series, 2024, Dec 17, 2024
Match Abandoned
ZIM
44/5 (9.2)
AFG
Harare Sports Club, Harare
Afghanistan won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4.71
Batsman
Bowler
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check India Tour of Australia 2024-25, Results, News and IPL 2025 Mega Auction Updates at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Live
This now becomes a two game series then! The second game will be played on the 19th of this month. Join us at 7.30 am GMT. Hopefully, the weather remains good for us! Till then, goodbye and take care!
UPDATE - Well, the inevitable has happened, the game has been CALLED OFF! The players are shaking hands! We were just about to witness around 10 overs. There was rain before the game started which saw a long delay. The groundsmen did a brilliant job to get the ground ready but the rain which returned washed away the hopes of any kind of play.
Update - 1239 GMT - Nothing new to update. It continues to pour down and resumption looks very far away right now. Not a single moment on the ground as well.
Update - 1208 GMT - It has started to rain again and the players are running off the field. The covers are back on. We are in for another delay.
Too full and on off, this is driven to mid off.
A good length ball, outside off, swings away. Raza looks to push at it but misses.
Tossed up on middle, Ervine blocks it out.
Flat and outside off, turns in. Craig Ervine hangs his bat out and it rolls past his inside edge and just wide of the stumps.
Fuller and on middle, Raza helps it to square leg for a quick single.
An inswinger, flat and shaping on the pads. Raza misses his flick and gets hit on the pads.
Full and around off, Raza leans and defends.
Tossed up on middle, Craig Ervine turns it to mid-wicket for a single.
Shapes the other way now! Length and outside off, Raza looks to defend but is beaten once again.
An absolute beauty from Azmatullah Omarzai! Unplayable! Bowls it full and outside off, swings in sharply and Raza is cut in half as he looks to defend but misses and it goes just past the pole.
Wide! Dishes out well over the tramline. Raza leaves.
Sikandar Raza is the new man in.
OUT! TAKEN! This is a soft dismissal! Azmatullah Omarzai gets another! Very full and in the corridor of uncertainty, outside off and Williams tries to push it away but edges it to the keeper, Ikram Alikhil who takes his second catch in the over.
Too full and around off, Williams blocks it to cover.
Azmatullah Omarzai is pleading for this one! Full and shaping on the pads. Williams misses his flick and gets hit on the pads. It was doing too much.
Sean Williams comes to the middle.