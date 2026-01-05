A video of India's star batter Rohit Sharma is going viral on social media. In the surfaced clip, two young fans approached the player while he was inside his moving car. As Rohit extended his hand out of the car window to wave to the fans, one of them first shook hands with him. Soon after, both fans tried to pull Rohit's hand and get a selfie with him. The India opener was left disappointed with their behaviour and warned them before rolling up his car window.

Watch the video here:

Rohit Sharma is the greatest player of india and misbehaving with him like this is totally inappropriate



pic.twitter.com/HvA9o9993m — Gillfied (@Gill_Iss) January 4, 2026

Rohit was recently seen in action during the Vijay Hazare Trophy matches for Mumbai. He scored 155 against Sikkim and was dismissed for a duck against Uttarakhand.

He will play in India's upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting January 11. The opener will aim to carry his superb batting form into the new year.

2025 was memorable for the former Indian skipper as he scored tons of runs and broke multiple records. He also led India to victory in the ICC Champions Trophy and achieved the milestone of 20,000 international runs.

Rohit became the top ODI batter in ICC rankings for the first time in his career and also climbed to become the third-highest ODI run-getter for India.

He showcased his power-hitting prowess by becoming the leading six-hitter in ODIs. The 'Hitman' surpassed Shahid Afridi's record for most sixes in November. He achieved the feat during India's first ODI against South Africa at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi, hitting his 352nd six in the format. Rohit overtook Afridi's 351 sixes, who held the record since 2015.

As of now, in 279 ODIs, Rohit has slammed 355 sixes.

Rohit ended the year with 650 runs in 14 innings at an average of 50.00 and a strike rate of over 100, with two centuries and four fifties and a best score of 121 not out.

In May, Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing an end to a celebrated chapter in his international career.