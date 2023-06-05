Ajinkya Rahane is set to play his first Test in 18 months and a failure in the game could potentially be career-ending. India coach Rahul Dravid had a word of advice for the experienced batter. "Firstly it's good to have him. We've had a few injuries which have probably led to him having the opportunity to come back into the squad. Great for us to have someone of his quality back," Dravid said.

"He brings obviously a lot of that experience, he brings proven performance in overseas conditions. Even in England he's played some terrific innings for us.

"He brings terrific catching in the slips as well to the group. He just brings his personality to the group as well which is really important. He's led the team to considerable success. And again, I wouldn't want him to approach this as just a one-off." Dravid said the 82 Test veteran might go on to play many more five-day games for the country.

"Sometimes you get dropped from teams and you make a comeback and you can play for as long as you're playing well and as long as you're performing. It's not written in stone or rule that you only get one match. He puts in a good performance, really shows what he's got.

"Who knows, even when people come back from injury, you never know what can happen. So again, from my point of view, it's not really only about this match. Yes this match is important but then in the larger context of things there's a lot of cricket to be played further down the road as well," he said.