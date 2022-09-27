West Zone were simply at their best as they defeated South Zone in the final of the Duleep Trophy by 294 runs on Sunday. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the star of the show as he smashed a double ton for the West Zone, helping Ajinkya Rahane's side set a mammoth target for the South Zone. However, Jaiswal grabbed the limelight for all the wrong reasons on the final day of the match, as he was seen engaging in a verbal battle with South Zone's T Ravi Teja.

Rahane tried to control him on a few occasions, but looking at how the youngster is just not choosing to quiet down, he decided to send him off for a few overs on the final day of the match.

After the game, Rahane opened up on the incident and said: "You have to follow rules and respect the game, your opponents, and the umpires. I believe in always respecting your opponents, umpires, and match officials. If you don't, you get off the field. That is my mantra. So you have to handle certain incidents in a certain manner."

The fifth and final day of the Duleep Trophy final saw some drama unfolding in the middle as Rahane sent Jaiswal off the field due to disciplinary issues. The entire episode unfolded as Jaiswal was having a regular go at South Zone batter T Ravi Teja. Both players kept on having a go at each other, and finally, the umpires decided to have a word with Rahane.

During the 50th over of the final innings, Jaiswal and Ravi Teja engaged in a verbal exchange. Rahane quickly charged to pacify the situation. The experienced player was seen having a word with Jaiswal.

But Jaiswal still kept on having a go at Teja, and then Rahane decided to send him off. Jaiswal was seen murmuring something to himself as he walked away from the field.

Jaiswal finally came back on the field during the 65th over of the innings. Earlier, the left-handed batter had smashed 263 runs off 323 balls to set a 529-run target for South Zone.

South Zone was bundled out for 234 runs in the fourth and final innings and the Rahane-led West Zone won the final by 294 runs.