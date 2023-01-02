Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant escaped what could've been a fatal car accident on December 30. While driving a luxury car, Pant reportedly dozed off while he was driving from Delhi to Roorkee. As a result, his car hit the divider and caught fire. Thankfully, Pant managed to break the windscreen and was pulled out by a couple of truck drivers before the fire engulfed the entire car. Reacting to the horrific visuals of Pant's accident, Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev has advised him and other cricketers to never drive alone.

In a chat on ABP news, Kapil said that top cricketers can easily afford drivers, and hence, they should always drive with one. The 1983 World Cup-winning Indian captain cited his own example from a motorbike accident he had been involved in at a young age.

"This is a learning. When I was still an up-and-coming cricketer, I faced a motorcycle accident. From that day onwards, my brother didn't even let me touch the motorbike. I'm just thankful to god that Rishabh Pant is safe," Kapil Dev said.

"Yes, you have a good-looking car with great speeds but you have to be careful. You can easily afford a driver, you don't have to drive it alone. I understand that one has hobbies or even passion for such things, it's natural to have it at his age, but you also have responsibilities. Only you can take care of yourself. You have to decide things for yourself," Kapil further said.

According to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, and multiple burns, on top of a number of other minor injuries. The 25-year-old is said to be stable and has already been moved out of the ICU.

