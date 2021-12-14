Star cricketer Virat Kohli might have stepped down from white-ball captaincy of Team India but the swashbuckling batter still remains the one of most admired cricketers across the globe. Sri Lanka batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa is among the list of such players who marvel at Kohli for his leadership skills, grit and determination. In an interaction with ANI, Rajapaksa opened about his leadership style, the impact of Lanka Premier League (LPL) on Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and his wish to see Kohli playing in the LPL.

"It's always exciting when you are leading a side. I got the opportunity because Shahid Afridi left halfway through last year due to personal reasons. It's been a fantastic moment with the boys and I am looking forward to clinching the title this year," said Rajapaksa, who is captaining Galle Gladiators in the LPL.

When asked who his favourite Indian cricketer was, Rajapaksa had no doubt in taking Kohli's name.

"Without any doubt, at the moment I would say, Virat Kohli," he said.

The Sri Lanka batter was quick to pick Kohli when asked which Indian cricketer he would love to see in the LPL.

"Definitely Virat Kohli," an elated Rajapaksa said.

Rajapaksa is relishing his role as the captain of Galle Gladiators and the batter feels captaincy has improved his game.

"For me, I have been leading the team for a while now, so it has always made a positive impact in my batting. As a captain, I am always going for a kill, I don't want to lose a match by 10-15 runs," said Rajapaksa.

"Even if it is one run I don't mind losing a match. Captaincy has made a huge impact in my batting, it has become more aggressive," he added.

Rajapaksa has no doubt that the franchise tournament (LPL) will definitely help Sri Lanka in finding quality cricketers.

"Of course, if you look at other leagues around the world they have found so many youngsters even the players who have not been performing in the past, they get a good opportunity playing under the lights, playing with a lot of crowd around you," said Rajapaksa.

Promoted

After the game against Dambulla Giants, Galle Gladiators will face Jaffna Kings in their last league match on Friday.

Fans can watch Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators LIVE on SONY TEN 2 (English) channels on December 17 at 3:00 pm IST.