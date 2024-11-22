India stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah didn't delve into the details at the time of the toss but the tourists' playing XI for the first Test against Australia in Perth left everyone surprised. The series opener for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy was expected to feature either Ravichandran Ashwin or Ravindra Jadeja taking the sole spinner's spot, as has been the tradition overseas, but it was Washington Sundar who got the nod. Sundar's inclusion surprised many considering the stature Ashwin and Jadeja have. Later during commentary, former India coach Ravi Shastri explained the reason behind this selection.

Discussing Sundar's selection during the first session on Day 1 of the Perth Test, Shastri said that the spinner from Tamil Nadu got the nod because of his recent form, against New Zealand, and ability to bat "at any position in the batting order".

Retired Australian cricketer David Warner even asked Shastri if it was Sundar's batting that earned him the nod ahead of Jadeja and Ashwin. The former India all-rounder said "yes", that was the case.

In the match, a total of three debutants earned their maiden cap, two from India and one from Australia. All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy and right-arm seamer Harshit Rana earned their maiden Test caps while Australian opening batter Nathan McSweeney also go the go-ahead to make his debut for the Baggy Greens.

"We are going to bat first, looks like a good wicket. Very confident with our preparation. We played a Test match here in 2018 so we know what to expect. The wicket gets quicker. Nitish makes his debut. We have 4 quicks and Washi is the lone spinner," Bumrah said upon winning the toss.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins said that they are pretty happy with the result of the toss, though he was also leaning towards batting first.

"We were 50-50, either way, we are pretty happy. Feel well placed, pretty fresh. Any format we (India-Australia) play seems fiercely fought. Nathan McSweeney makes our debut at the top of the order," Cummins said at the time of toss