Legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram has shared his views on the constant occurence of injuries to fast bowlers in modern-day cricket. India have been struggling with long-term injuries to pacers like Jasprit Bumrah and Deepak Chahar. Akram feels that one of the main reasons for this is the lack of basic training regime like running. The former Pakistan captain suggested that fast bowlers should bowl as many deliveries as they can to stay in shape.

"Running has to be a massive part of a fast bowler's workout. I went to the gym only in the final three years of my career. I played 10 seasons for Lancashire and would have played around 100-150 first-class games. Here you play these pacers two first-class games and they won't get out of bed for six days. Their bodies are not used to it," Akram told Sportskeeda.

While revealing his training regime during his playing days, the 56-year-old advised the current crop of pacers to bowl more in the nets to remain match-fit.

"My advice would be to ensure that 2-3 days before a game, you bowl long spells in the nets for at least an hour. If you bowl just 3 overs then how do you expect your body muscles to remain ready for the game? Another advice I would give to youngsters is that focus on 4-day cricket as well. T20 cricket and IPL is here to stay. But when you play 4-day cricket, your pace will increase as you bowl long spells and chances of injury will be lesser," he added.

Bumrah's injury, especially, has been a concern for India. He will miss the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia in June. Also, his participation in the upcoming ODI World Cup is still a mystery.