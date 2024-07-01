The hunt for the next Indian cricket team head coach is underway with Rahul Dravid's tenure coming to an end after the T20 World Cup 2024. Dravid signed off on a brilliant note as the Rohit Sharma-led side clinched the title after defeating South Africa in the summit clash. While Gautam Gambhir as emerged as the front-runner for the position with WV Raman also in the fray, fans and experts were left wondering why Dravid did not choose to reapply for the position. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah revealed the reason behind Dravid's decision and said that the board did not want to 'force him' in the matter.

“He told me that due to family commitments he wants to quit and we respect his decision. I didn't want to force him to extend,” Shah told reporters in Barbados.

Shah also praised Dravid for his contribution to Indian cricket - first as a cricketer and then as an administrator and the head coach of the Indian cricket team.

“Rahul bhai has served Indian cricket for the past five and half years. He was director of the National Cricket Academy for three years and then for the past two and half years, he served as head coach of Team India,” said Shah.

“Rahul Dravid's role is as important as Rohit Sharma in this T20 World Cup title triumph. He is a man, who took the team to the 2023 ODI World Cup final and didn't wanted to leave because he wanted to finish the job,” he said.

Shah also confirmed that the new head coach will be appointed in time for India's upcoming

"Both coach and selector appointments will be made shortly. CAC has interviewed and shortlisted two names and after reaching Mumbai whatever they have decided we will go by that. VVS Laxman is going to Zimbabwe but a new coach will join from the Sri Lanka series," Shah was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.