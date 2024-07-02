Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah went on an "ice cream" date with wife Sanjana Ganesan after Team India's T20 World Cup triumph last week in Barbados. Sanjana was in the West Indies as part of the broadcasting team, and even interviewed Bumrah multiple times during the tournament, including after the final. The morning after India's World Cup win, Sanjana shared a video on her Instagram story, revealing that she took Bumrah out on an "ice cream" date to celebrate the victory.

In the video, Bumrah look completely over the moon as he was seen flaunting victoru signs, with Sanjana having a laugh about his antics.

"Took this World Champion for ice-cream in the morning," she captioned the video.

Sanjana "Took this world champions(Jasprit Bumrah) for ice cream this morning"



- Heartwarming pic.twitter.com/GIGiisTDTn — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) July 1, 2024

The wounds of the ODI World Cup 2023 final defeat were healed last week after Team India clinched the T20 World Cup 2024 title.

Under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, Team India defeated South Africa by seven runs in the final match.

After the final, Sanjana interviewed Bumrah, before the two shared a hug.

"Usually I'm the one who tries to keep my emotions in check, to try to focus on the job but today I don't have a lot of words, the emotions are taking over. I don't usually cry after a game but this feels really special. Midway stage we felt we were in trouble but to pull off a win like this is an unreal feeling. I'm just really over the moon," said Bumrah during the post-match presentation.

"My son is here, my family is here and I could do something special for India. We've been working really hard towards this and we've come close and fell short last time but we were able to go through this time, there's no better feeling than that. You play the sport for this, for these days, for big stages when you do well and get your team through, there's no better feeling," he added.