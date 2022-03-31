Australia, after winning the three-match Test series 1-0, continued their impressive run in the ongoing tour of Pakistan. The visitors on Tuesday took a 1-0 lead in three-match ODI series after beating the hosts by 88 runs at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. While the Australian team continues to draw praise from the cricketing fraternity, Pakistan have once again come under scrutiny of several current and former cricketer. Speaking on his YouTube channel, former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), saying that the current management lacks vision for future planning.

"There is no lack of talent and resources. But, we've suddenly become terrible in planning, strategy, and vision. And I'm not talking about planning for a match, it's about how we plan our next years. How are we planning our route to the World Cup(s)? When we play 6-9 ODIs annually as compared to 50 T20Is in the same period, this will continue to happen," said Butt.

After being put on to bat, Australia rode on Travis Head's 72-ball 101, and cameos from Ben McDermott (52) and Cameron Green (40 not out) to post total of 313 for seven.

For Pakistan, Haris Rauf and Zahid Mahmood took two wickets each.

In reply, Pakistan recovered from the early dismissal of Fakhar Zaman, as skipper Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq added 96 runs for the second wicket.

Imam scored a brilliant 103 while Babar also scored a fifty.

However, Pakistan failed to capitalise and were eventually bowled out for a total of 225.

For Australia, Adam Zampa was the pick of the bowlers, having taken four wickets.

Pakistan will look to bounce back in the series when both teams meet in the second ODI on Thursday.