Currently one of the best all-rounders in world cricket, former West Indies captain Jason Holder expressed his love for India in a recent conversation with FanCode. The 30-year-old has been roped in by Lucknow Super Giants for the upcoming IPL 2022 season for Rs 8.75 crore after a bidding war in the mega auction. Holder has already represented the likes of SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League and will be hoping to impress for Lucknow.

When asked about his favourite Bollywood actor, he immediately said, "Shahrukh Khan".

"Shahrukh Khan because when I played for KKR, he was one of the owners there", he further added.

He was also questioned about his favourite Indian dish, to which he replied, "Bhindi".

Here is the interview:

Other than Holder's big price tag in the IPL 2022 auction, there were plenty of other big buys too.

Ishan Kishan ended up as the biggest purchase of this year's mega auction, and rejoined Mumbai Indians (MI) for Rs 15.25 crore. Pacer Deepak Chahar was also rejoined Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 14 crore.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer joined KKR for Rs 12.25 crore, Prasidh Krishna went to Rajasthan Royals (RR) for Rs 10 crore.