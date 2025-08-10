New Zealand batting icon Kane Williamson was at the heart of one of the most dramatic matches in Cricket World Cup History - the final of the 2019 World Cup against England at Lord's. The match ended in a tie after 50 overs, and even the super over was tied, leading to England winning the World Cup on boundary count. In the match, umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Marais Erasmus had awarded England six runs in the final over after an overthrow went for four, before later admitting it should've been five runs. Williamson has reflected on the error, and made a cheeky remark as well.

What actually happened?

Chasing 242 in the World Cup final, England needed nine runs off the final three balls. Ben Stokes, on strike, had slammed it towards mid-wicket, and attempted to scamper two runs.

However, as he dived in to complete the second run, the throw from the deep hit his bat, and the ball ran away for four behind the stumps.

The umpires decided to award six runs - two for the runs taken and four for the overthrow - bringing the equation down to three runs needed off two balls.

However, later, Dharmasena admitted that it should've been only five runs awarded and that the run in progress should not have counted.

Kane Williamson reacts

Williamson has now made a tongue-in-cheek remark, reflecting on the umpire error.

"Yeah, there you go, so we won it. It's a good feeling," Williamson said, speaking on Star Sports.

"It was quite remarkable to hear that afterwards and for the umpires to get that wrong. But, in the moment, you went just trying to control what you could control. That was one of those unfortunate things. Remarkable when you see it," Williamson added.

Williamson also shared how the players reacted to the incidents happening on the field during the match.

"I mean, it went to the boundary and then the rule is the rule. So, you accept that. Stokes put his hands up and wasn't obviously going to run, but it raced off as he deflected it accidentally," Williamson said.

The match ended up going to the super over, where England and New Zealand tied again, but the hosts won it due to having hit more boundaries.

It was New Zealand and Williamson's second consecutive World Cup final loss, having also lost to Australia in 2015.

Williamson was adjudged the 'Player of the Tournament' for the 2019 World Cup.