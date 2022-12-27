Veteran Australian batter David Warner finally put an end to his Test century drought, scoring a double ton in the 2nd match of the series against South Africa on Tuesday. Warner didn't just score a century in Melbourne but also went on to convert it into a double ton, off just 254 balls. But, soon after reaching the milestone, the opening batter had to retire hurt, having sustained an injury while celebrating the landmark achievement in an emphatic fashion.

Warner had been suffering from cramps even before reaching the 200-run milestone. But, the manner in which he celebrated the landmark seems to have worsened his condition. The opening batter was also spotted clutching his thighs as he sought medical attention. Eventually, however, the southpaw couldn't continue and had to retire hurt.

Here's the video of the incident:

He needed treatment for cramps several times and eventually retired in pain on 200, helped off the field.

With the day's play now over, Warner will have the opportunity to come out to bat again on Day 3 of the second Test. The Australian cricket team would hope for the opening batter to fully recover overnight and be ready to bat as and when the situation demands the next day.

En route to three figures, the 36-year-old passed 8,000 Test runs -- the eighth Australian to do so -- after coming into the game under pressure after a lean run.

He notched his first Test century since January 2020 to prove the doubters wrong on day two of the second Test and with the opposition bowlers tiring in searing heat, he battled the elements and converted it to 200.

His third Test double century came off 254 balls with 16 fours and two sixes in a test of endurance in the heat.

With AFP inputs

