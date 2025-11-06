In the world of cricket, not all boards see eye to eye. Take, for example, the BCCI and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The two cricket associations have often found themselves at loggerheads, a situation that escalated after the Asia Cup 2025. During the tournament, Indian players refused to shake hands with Pakistan players following the Pahalgam terror attack. Then, Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi took away the Asia Cup trophy after winners India refused to receive it from him.

In the midst of this, Pakistan cricket legend Wasim Akram has said that politics has no place in cricket.

"I'm sorry. But what I don't like in cricket is politics. Straightforward. Sports should be kept away from politics. In league cricket, pick every player from every nation. Be brave. Be bigger. But that's not happening, unfortunately. And I think that's where the ICC comes in. That's where cricket boards come in. It doesn't matter who owns the league. It doesn't matter who owns the teams. Every player from every nation should be picked," Akram said in an interview with Wisden Cricket.

According to news agency IANS, the 2025 Asia Cup trophy handover issue could be brought up during the board meeting in the ongoing ICC quarterly meetings scheduled for Friday in Dubai.

"Friday is when all board heads will be meeting in the ICC Board Meeting and the Asia Cup trophy handover issue still in limbo will be raised there by the BCCI. As of now, nothing has emerged on the trophy handover despite a formal letter written to ACC," sources further said.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia had indicated plans to raise the grievance around the delay in trophy handover during the ICC quarterly meetings, adding that a letter regarding the matter was sent to the ACC 10 days ago.

The ongoing standoff over the Asia Cup 2025 trophy comes after India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, defeated Salman Agha's Pakistan side by five wickets at the Dubai International Stadium to secure their ninth Asia Cup title.

But the post-match celebrations took an unbelievable turn when the Indian team opted not to accept the trophy or winner's medals from Mohsin Naqvi, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Chairman who also serves as Pakistan's Interior Minister and Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The refusal, linked to cross-border tensions between the two nations, led to chaotic scenes and an unusual trophy-less victory celebration for India. Despite the BCCI's formal request to resolve the issue, the matter remains unsettled.