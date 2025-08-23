Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli and ODI skipper Rohit Sharma's chances of playing in the 2027 Cricket World Cup are still uncertain. The two pillars of Indian cricket called time on their T20I careers after India's triumph at the 2024 T20 World Cup. Later in May of this year, the duo also announced their retirements from Test cricket. Although still active in ODIs, many reports state that the selectors might ignore them while finalizing the squad for the 2027 World Cup.

India's next ODI assignment will be a three-match series against Australia, which will kick off on October 19.

Ahead of the ODIs against the Aussies, Kohli has started his preparations. According to a report by RevSportz, Kohli had an intense, two-hour session in the indoor nets at Lord's in London.

The right-handed batter practiced with great enthusiasm against both spin and pace. He tried different types of shots, leaving viewers awestruck by his dedication to the game.

On a side note, BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla was asked in a podcast about a farewell series for Rohit and Virat, just as Sachin Tendulkar received one in 2013 with a Test series against the West Indies. Shukla gave a rather aggressive answer.

"When did they retire? Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will both play one-dayers. So, if they are playing, why are you worried about a farewell series? Yes, they have retired from two formats in phases, but they are playing in ODIs, right? No need to overthink about it," Shukla said on the podcast on the sidelines of the UPT20.

"Our policy at the BCCI is very clear. We don't tell any player to retire. A player makes that call himself. He has to decide, and we respect that. We can only decide something when it's official. Virat Kohli is extremely fit, and Rohit Sharma has been playing so well. Why are you worried about a farewell?"