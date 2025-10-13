Legendary spinner Harbhajan Singh believes that the returning senior pair of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will score piles of runs in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, starting October 19. Both Kohli and Rohit have been named in the squad for the ODI series, and it will be their first assignment in the India jersey since the Champions Trophy triumph in March earlier this year. The duo will play under the new captain, Shubman Gill, who has been named ODI captain, replacing Rohit.

“Please don't ask any questions about Virat's fitness. When it comes to fitness, he's a guru. Everyone follows what he does. There's absolutely no concern about Virat Kohli's fitness; he's fit, probably fitter than many of those currently playing alongside him. In today's international cricket, he's arguably the fittest player out there. Now, I'm just looking forward to seeing Virat back in action,” Harbhajan said on JioHotstar's ‘Amul Cricket Live'.

“Fans have missed watching him, and personally, I'd love to see him continue playing the One-Day International format for a while longer because he still has so much to offer."

"I genuinely felt he still had four to five years left in him, not just to play, but to dominate, because that's the kind of batter he is. He's now heading to Australia, his favourite place to bat, and I'm sure he'll once again show his mettle there.

"We've seen him score tons of runs in those conditions before, and I believe he'll do it again. The same goes for Rohit; I'm looking forward to both these legends scoring heavily for India and helping the team win matches,” Harbhajan said.

The veteran cricketer further added that Kohli will score two centuries in the ODI series, as he likes to bat Down Under.

“Some players thrive when things get difficult; that's when they bring out their best. And Virat Kohli is one of those players. He shines on big occasions, and that's what sets him apart from others. He waits for those big opportunities, those high-pressure games, and that's when he shows why he's a champion.

"When you perform against the best, that's when you earn respect, and he's earned that, especially after scoring those hundreds in Australia and taking on the responsibility of leading the team. Those are the challenges he looks forward to. Australia is his favourite hunting ground, and now he's making his comeback after the IPL. I'm really looking forward to seeing him bat in those three ODIs, and hopefully, out of those three, he gets at least two centuries for India,” Harbhajan said.

