Indian politician Tejashvi Yadav made heads turn on social media as he shared his cricketing journey. Tejashwi, who is the son of former Bihar Prime Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and an RJD leader, has claimed that Indian cricket great Virat Kohli played under his captaincy in domestic cricket. But, Tejashwi isn't happy that his cricketing career has been totally forgotten despite him being a star player during his active days in the domestic spectrum. In fact, the political leader also claimed that many of the current players in the Indian cricket team used to be his batchmates.

"I was a cricketer and no one talks about it. Virat Kohli played in my captaincy -did anyone ever talk about it? Why don't they do so? As a professional, I played a good cricket. Many Team India players are my batchmates.

"I had to quit as my both ligaments were fractured. Let it be," Yadav told Zee Media during an interview.

The statement from Tejashvi has gone viral on social media, drawing varied reactions from cricket fans.

Tejaswi Yadav said, "Virat Kohli used to play under my captaincy. I was very good at cricket, but due to injuries I had to leave it. Virat and I played together for Delhi". (ZEE). pic.twitter.com/HREKLkfssn — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 14, 2024

Well he is not wrong. He is talking about his dream11 cricket — Mohit Jain (@datawithmohit) September 14, 2024

He was DC blood now i get to know why dc doesn't win any trophy till now pic.twitter.com/sAywqrtZfZ — Harsh shekhawat (@wordofshekhawat) September 14, 2024

He led him back then pic.twitter.com/FkPJz2rcV1 — _sankasm_ (@MasutiSanket) September 14, 2024

Tejashwi Yadav's cricket career

Tejashwi played a total of 1 First Class, 2 List A and 4 T20 matches in his career. He represented Jharkhand in the domestic spectrum, making his First Class debut against Vidarbha in November 2009. His two List A outings came against Tripura and Orissa in February 2010. All four of his T20 appearances came in Dhanbad, against Orissa, Assam, Bengal and Tripura.

Not many know that Tejaswi was also contracted by the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2008 season. He remained on the bench for the franchise from 2008 to 2012, not playing a single game.