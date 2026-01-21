Star India batter Virat Kohli went down memory lane to join the viral '2016' trend on social media. Fans and celebrities, including cricketers, have been sharing old photos from a decade ago to recall memories. Joining the trend, Kohli shared a picture from a brand promotion in which he is seen wearing a blue denim shirt, jeans, and a pair of casual white sneakers. "Throwback to 2016. Different year. Same Wrogn energy," Kohli captioned the post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday.

Last week, Kohli scored his 85th international century, hitting 124 runs off 108 balls while chasing a 338-run target set by New Zealand. This ton marked his fourth hundred in his last eight ODI innings. However, the century came in a losing cause as New Zealand defeated India by 41 runs in the decider to clinch the series 2-1.

On Wednesday, Kohli was dethroned by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell as the No. 1 ODI batter. Mitchell was the catalyst for the Kiwis' first-ever ODI series win in India; the 34-year-old slammed back-to-back centuries to lead New Zealand's fightback.

With 845 ranking points, he replaces Kohli (795 points), who dropped to No. 2 on the list. The pair sit well clear of a chasing pack that includes Ibrahim Zadran, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Babar Azam.

Mitchell has now held the No.1 ODI cricket ranking for the second time, but his previous stint at the top lasted only three days last November before Rohit overtook him.

Mitchell now has four ODI centuries, just one less than AB de Villiers' five, in the list of South African players with the most ODI centuries against India. His two back-to-back scores of over 130 not only equal Martin Guptill for the most in New Zealand's ODI history, with four, but also highlight his rapid ascent to the top position in the ODI Batting Rankings.

Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran (third, 764 ranking points) moved ahead of former India skipper Rohit Sharma (fourth, 757), with Mitchell and Kohli ahead.

