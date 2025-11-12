Pakistan defeated Kuwait in the final and clinched a record sixth Hong Kong Sixes title on Sunday. After losing their match against arch-rivals India, Pakistan bounced back in style, winning three games on the trot. They overcame South Africa in the quarter-final, Australia in the semi-final, and Kuwait in the final of the 2025 edition. Following the victory, a tweet went viral on social media, purportedly from Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, declaring a week-long holiday to celebrate the team's triumph in Hong Kong.

The post on X (formerly Twitter) read: "Congratulations, Pakistan cricket team, on winning the Hong Kong Super Sixes. Although we can't beat Indian commentators XI, this victory is nothing short of a World Cup win! I would like to declare a 1-week national holiday on this joyous occasion."

Congratulations Pakistan cricket team on winning the Hong Kong Super Sixes 🏆

Although we can't beat Indian commentators XI, this victory is nothing short of a World Cup win!



I would like to declare 1 week national holiday on this joyous occasion. — Shahbez Sharif (@HeraHimanshu) November 9, 2025

However, the catch was that it did not come from the real account of the Pakistan PM but from a parody. As soon as the post went viral, fans shared hilarious reactions. One user wrote, "Victory parade pls." Another commented, "Unbelievably and extremely hilarious! Congratulations to Pakistan."

Meanwhile, Pakistan star Muhammad Shahzad celebrated in his own style, mimicking the trophy pose that India all-rounder Hardik Pandya had done after winning the T20 World Cup 2024. Shahzad posted on X: "Fun end to the Hong Kong Sixes. Business as usual," as he posed with a shrug next to the trophy, much like Pandya's iconic celebration.

This triumph makes Pakistan the outright record-holders for the most Hong Kong Sixes titles. They now have six championships, one more than England and South Africa.

In the grand final, Pakistan posted a commanding 135/3, powered by Abdul Samad's explosive 42 off 13 balls and captain Abbas Afridi's blistering 52 off just 11 deliveries. Kuwait's Meet Bhavsar impressed with a standout spell, claiming three wickets.

Kuwait began their chase in spectacular fashion, as Adnan Idrees smashed five sixes in the opening over to give his side hope with a rapid 30 off 8 balls. However, Pakistan's disciplined bowling attack tightened its grip, eventually bowling Kuwait out for 92/6, sealing a memorable win and another crown in their illustrious Sixes legacy.