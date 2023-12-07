Virat Kohli had a stellar Cricket World Cup. The Indian cricket team batting star became the first player in history to scored over 700 runs in a single edition of the Cricket World Cup. In 11 matches, Virat Kohli scored 765 runs at an average of 95.62. Virat Kohli also scored three centuries and six half-centuries. Courtesy those tons, Virat Kohli is now placed only second to Sachin Tendulkar in terms of most international centuries. While Sachin Tendulkar has 100 international tons, Virat Kohli has 80.

Virat Kohli is 35 now and supremely fit but West Indies great Brian Lara believes that getting to 100 tons will be very difficult for Virat Kohli .

"How old is Kohli now? 35, right? He has 80 but still needs 20. If he scores five centuries every year he'd need four more years to equal Tendulkar. Kohli will be 39 then. Tough job, very tough job," Lara told Anandabazar Patrika.

"Can't say with certainty, no one can. Those saying are not using cricketing logic. 20 centuries seem a long way away. Most cricketers can't score that in their entire career. I won't be adventurous and say Kohli will do it.

"Age doesn't stop for anyone. Kohli will break many more records but 100

centuries seems the most difficult one."

Advertisement

Brian Lara added that he is a big fan of Virat Kohli's discipline.

"Only Kohli can come close. I'm a big fan of his discipline and dedication. The way he prepares for a match by giving it his all… how can you not be his fan," he said.

"My best wishes are with him. I'd be very happy if he could score 100 centuries like Tendulkar. Sachin was a dear friend and like I said before, I'm a big fan of Kohli."

Two of the finest batters of this generation, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma stare at a an undecisive future in white-ball cricket. The two haven't featured in a T20 international since the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2022 and aren't part of India's plans for the South Africa assignment too. As debate rages on in the cricketing fraternity over their potential T20 return, opinions are divided. Sanjay Manjrekar, former India cricketer, feels a call should be taken on the duo's participation in T20 World Cup 2024 closer to the tournament.

"Who knows what's in store in life? I don't know what's going to happen tomorrow. I believe the approach should be extremely simple. We have played a lot of World Cups and haven't been able to win them," Manjrekar said on Star Sports.

"We are maybe playing slightly different cricket in the final stages of World Cups. When something goes out of your hand, simplify it. Pick your team based on form close to the World Cup," he added.