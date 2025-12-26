At just 14 years old, Vaibhav Suryavanshi is proving that talent knows no age. The young cricketing prodigy from Bihar has captured the nation's attention, not just with his explosive batting, but now with one of the highest civilian honours for youngsters in India. Today, in the heart of the capital, New Delhi, Vaibhav will be conferred with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. The award ceremony, organised in New Delhi, marks a historic chapter in Vaibhav's burgeoning career. Having arrived in the city on Wednesday, the young cricketer is set to receive his award from President Droupadi Murmu.

Following the formal ceremony, Vaibhav and his fellow awardees will have the distinct honour of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an interaction aimed at inspiring the next generation of Indian leaders and achievers.

While the award is a moment of immense pride, it comes with a professional trade-off. Due to his presence at the ceremony in Delhi, Vaibhav will be unavailable for the remaining matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. For any dedicated athlete, missing time on the field is a difficult choice, but the significance of being recognised on a national stage for his contributions to sport is a rare and prestigious opportunity.

Vaibhav's selection for this award follows a string of breathtaking performances that have left statisticians scrambling. He made headlines during Bihar's opening match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Arunachal Pradesh. In a stunning display of pure dominance, he smashed a monumental 190 runs off just 84 balls. This record-breaking innings solidified his reputation as one of the most explosive batters in the domestic circuit.

Vaibhav's journey from the grounds of Bihar to the Rashtrapati Bhavan serves as a beacon of hope for aspiring athletes across the country. As he balances the weight of national expectations with his natural flair for the game, this award acts as both a reward for his hard work and a catalyst for what promises to be an extraordinary international career.

Why Is The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) Given?

The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) is India's highest civilian honour for children (ages 5-18), awarded annually for exceptional achievements in Bravery, Art & Culture, Environment, Innovation, Science & Technology, Social Service, and Sports, recognising outstanding contributions in these fields that deserve national recognition.