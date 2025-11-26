A clueless Indian team, which seemed lacking in both skills and resolve, surrendered to its biggest defeat in terms of runs, losing the second Test to South Africa by a whopping 408 runs on Wednesday. The result gave South Africa their first series triumph in the country in 25 years. Courtesy of the 0-2 defeat at home, India's standings in the World Test Championship table sank further, going down to the No. 5 spot with a PCT of just 48.15, behind arch-rivals Pakistan who have a PCT of 50.00.

This was the second time in a space of mere 13 months that India ended up whitewashed at home, severely denting their chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship. Under head coach Gautam Gambhir, India have now lost five Tests against New Zealand and South Africa at home. It is also the first time in 66 years that the team has lost 5 Tests in a space of seven months.

World Test Championship Points Table

Australia continue to lead the WTC standings, with 4 wins in 4 matches, helping them keep their PCT perfect at 100.00. South Africa, courtesy of the victory against India, find themselves in the second spot in the standings, with three wins in four matches so far. Sri Lanka occupy the No. 3 spot, with one win and one loss in two matches.

A chase of 549 was never possible but what one expected was a semblance of fight which wasn't there on a day five Indian track presenting itself in all its might on which the ball bounced like a hissing snake and turned as if on a hairpin Himalayan bend.

Marco Jansen, who played the perfect all-rounder in this Test match, took a one-handed stunner to skittle India for 140 in 63.5 overs and give the Temba Bavuma-led side a victory to cherish for a long time.

Courtesy Gambhir's inexplicable tactics and selection calls, the aura of invincibility that once accompanied the team at home lay in tatters at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on a slightly nippy Wednesday afternoon.

Off-spinner Simon Harmer's career got a second wind as he decimated the Indian team with turn, bounce and zip off the same surface on which home bowlers looked pedestrian.

Once skipper Rishabh Pant (13) was dismissed failing to counter the bounce, the writing was on the wall.

The likes of Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel and Nitish Reddy, which is the new brigade in Test cricket simply didn't have enough preparation to read a spinner from his hands.

Sudharsan scored 14 in 139 balls but was about to be dismissed about six times and looked like getting out to every delivery.

Only Ravindra Jadeja (53) walked the talk when it came to putting up a good fight but there was no one at the other end to help the veteran.

