Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club has announced that it will rename the Pavilion End at Trent Bridge after Stuart Broad who retired from international cricket this year. The honour will commemorate Englsnd's bowler on the global stage, with the seamer having claimed 604 Test scalps – the fifth most in the format's history, behind only Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, James Anderson and Anil Kumble.

Those wickets include the sole Test hat-trick to have been taken at Trent Bridge, against India in 2011, and the best bowling analysis in the venue's near 200-year history – 8/15 against Australia in 2015. Both landmarks were achieved at what is to become The Stuart Broad End.

"When I first visited Trent Bridge, as a kid with dreams of pulling on the Nottinghamshire and England jerseys, I could never have imagined I'd be fortunate enough to enjoy so many memorable moments in the game," said Broad.

"It's a bit surreal to think that part of the ground where I fell in love with cricket will now bear my name," he added.

"Playing for Notts has meant so much to me, and I've been so grateful that, wherever my career has taken me, I've always been able to come home to Trent Bridge," he added.

"As someone who is Nottingham born and bred, this is an incredibly proud moment for myself and my family," he added.

Broad took 190 wickets in 43 appearances for England and Nottinghamshire at his home ground. Across his career, he claimed 1,268 senior scalps.

A four-time Ashes winner, he was also a member of England's 2010 World T20-winning side and won the 2010 County Championship, 2022 Division Two title and two one-day finals with Notts.

"Stuart's achievements at the highest level are quite remarkable – it's highly unlikely we'll ever see another English bowler match his record over the past 15 years, let alone one from within our county's borders," said Nottinghamshire Chairman Andy Hunt.

"Throughout that time, Stuart has been the perfect ambassador for Nottinghamshire – not just through his deeds with the ball, but also through his unstinting commitment to the cause for his county and his continued championing of Trent Bridge on the world stage," he added.

"It feels only fitting that the end of his home ground where he recorded some of his greatest achievements will now serve as a permanent honour to his cricketing career," he concluded.

