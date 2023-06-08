India were completely outplayed by Australia on Day 1 of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at the Oval with the Rohit Sharma-led side taking just three wickets after conceding more than 300 runs in the much-anticipated clash. Several experts were not happy with the lack of intensity from Indian cricketers and even questioned the decision to not play Ravichandran Ashwin. Bollywood star Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor took to social media to express his feelings about the day's play and he lamented the fact that Virat Kohli is no longer the captain of the Indian cricket team.

Terrible tragedy that @imVkohli isn't test captain anymore there is no intensity / hunger without him at the helm the players are passive and just going through the motions under Rohit .. poor team selection also Ashwin had to play + Bumrah out through injury is a huge blow — Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) June 7, 2023

Travis Head and Steve Smith were batting on 146 and 95 respectively at close of play on Day 1 as Australia added 157 runs in the final session which had 34 overs without losing any wicket. The duo added 251 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket stand.

Earlier, Australia, who were invited to bat, had added 97 runs in the post-lunch session in 28 overs for the loss of one wicket. They were 73 for 2 at lunch after opener David Warner made 43 off 60 balls.

Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur took a wicket each on the day.

(With PTI inputs)