Tony de Zorzi has been ruled out of South Africa's remainder of the ODI series against England after sustaining a hamstring injury in the first match in Leeds on Tuesday, according to ESPNcricinfo. The incident occured when De Zorzi was fielding at the boundary and dived to prevent a shot from Jos Buttler's bat crossing the rope for a four. He remained successful in pushing the ball before it touched the boundary line for a four, but injured his hamstring in the process. He left the field for treatment and remained absent for the rest of the first innings. South Africa gunned down a 132-run target to clinch a seven-wicket victory and didn't need Zorzi's help throughout the chase. He will fly back home to undergo scans and determine the extent of the injury.

Cricket South Africa has opted against naming a replacement for Zorzi. He was the reserve player in the squad and filled the place of Matthew Breetzke, who has been nursing a left hamstring tweak. He missed the last ODI against Australia and the three-match series opener in England.

It is expected that Breetzke has recovered from the setback and could return to the number four spot in the second ODI on Thursday.

Apart from Zorzi, there is no update about fast bowling mainstay Kagiso Rabada, who missed the ODIs in Australia due to ankle inflammation. He remained absent from the first ODI in Leeds. Codi Yusuf, who was involved with Durham, was called back into the South Africa squad.

In the list of ongoing concerns, captain Temba Bavuma comes next, who is under the protocol of workload management after picking up an injury during South Africa's World Test Championship final win. Bavuma was involved in two ODIs out of three against Australia. He was involved in the opening clash against the Three Lions and is expected to miss one of the remaining two.

