Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt hailed Team India's performance in the recently-concluded Test series against Sri Lanka. India thrashed Sri Lanka by 238 runs in the day-night Test in Bengaluru, taking the two-match series 2-0. It was an all-round performance from the Rohit Sharma-led side and Butt was impressed by India's dominant show in both the departments. While highlighting the difficulties of batting on a "rank-turner" pith, Butt praised India batters Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant for giving their team a launching pad.

"India won match but there was always a risk of losing the toss. Since it's a rank-turner (pitch), the other team can score big runs and you might have to bat on a difficult pitch (later on). But, when there batting comes, they play well and score runs. Shreyas Iyer batted exceptionally well in both the innings (92 and 67). Rishabh Pant also gave a launching pad to his team," Butt said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

Butt was also in awe of India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who took eight wickets in the match, including a five-for in the first innings.

"The same pitch, whether we call it a rank turner or slow and low, Jasprit Bumrah took 8 wickets on it; five in the first innings and three in the second," Butt added.

India had earlier won the first Test by an innings and 222 runs in Mohali.

Their next Test assignment will be a one-off Test against England in Birmingham from July 1-5.

Notably, the match was scheduled to be played last year during India's tour of England.

India led the series 2-1 before the final Test had to be postponed due to multiple reasons.