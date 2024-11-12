As the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed its decision to not send the Indian team to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy, a huge debate has emerged among fans and former cricketers over the matter. While the BCCI suggested that the travel isn't possible due to 'security reasons', a number of former Pakistan cricketer maintain that the country is as safe as it can be for Indian players. The chatter around the topic, however, isn't just limited to the sub-continent, with fans discussing the matter even in South Africa.

India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav was confronted by a fan on the matter and was asked the real reason behind the team's decision to not travel to Pakistan.

"Mujhe ek baat bata saktein hai ke Pakistan kyu nahi aa rahe aap (Tell me why are you not coming to Pakistan)?", a fan asked Suryakumar.

Surya gave an honest reply, saying it is not a matter that is in the players' hands.

"Arrey bhaiya, hamare hath mein thodi hai (Brother, it is not in our hands)," he said.

It has also been reported that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is looking to snub the tournament themselves if the Indian team maintains its stance of not travelling across the border.

"In such a case, one of the options the government is mulling is that of asking the PCB to ensure Pakistan don't participate in the Champions Trophy," Dawn quoted a source as saying. It has also been claimed that Pakistan's government is looking at the matter quite seriously.

The future of the 2025 Champions Trophy is still uncertain, though a hybrid format has reportedly been suggested by the BCCI. However, no decision on the matter is expected to be taken anytime soon by the PCB.