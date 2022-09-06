Former India batter Suresh Raina on Tuesday announced his retirement from all formats of cricket. It is important to note that the left-handed batter had retired from international cricket in 2020 and now he has decided to bid adieu to all formats of cricket. Raina announced his decision on Twitter and he thanked the likes of Chennai Super Kings, Rajeev Shukla, BCCI and Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association.

Taking to Twitter, Raina wrote: "It has been an absolute honour to represent my country & state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of Cricket. I would like to thank @BCCI, @UPCACricket, @ChennaiIPL, @ShuklaRajiv sir & all my fans for their support and unwavering faith in my abilities," tweeted Raina.

Earlier, Raina's decision to retire from international cricket in 2020 had come minutes after Dhoni said "consider me retired" on his Instagram page. "It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind," Raina had posted on his Instagram page.

The 35-year-old is among the few who scored centuries across formats and he played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20 Internationals with nearly 8000 international runs.

Raina's best moment in international cricket was a crucial unbeaten knock in a tricky World Cup quarter-final against Australia during the triumphant 2011 campaign.

The left-handed batter was a key member of Chennai Super Kings till the 2021 edition of the tournament, but the southpaw went unsold in the auction before the 2022 season.