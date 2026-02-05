The Supreme Court on Thursday lifted the ban on Anurag Singh Thakur from participating in the affairs of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), holding that a lifelong restriction on the former BCCI president was neither intended nor justified. Thakur served as President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from May 2015 to February 2017. A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said it was "a fit case to apply the doctrine of proportionality" and clarified that the Court "did not intend to impose a lifelong ban, nor is that warranted."

Accordingly, the Court modified paragraph 25(ii) of its January 2, 2017 judgment and held that Thakur shall be free to participate in the affairs of BCCI as per the rules and regulations.

During the hearing, the Court noted that directions 3 and 4 of the January 2, 2017 judgment had already been withdrawn, and the present application only concerned the bar imposed under paragraph 25(ii). The counsel appearing for Thakur submitted that the ban had been in force for nearly nine years and that its continuation would cause serious hardship.

Accepting this submission, the Bench also recorded that Thakur had already tendered an unconditional apology, which had been accepted by the Court.

In 2017, the Supreme Court issued a notice to Anurag Thakur seeking an explanation on why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him. The Court had asked him to respond to allegations of perjury raised against him in connection with seeking an intervention through a letter from the ICC to bypass the implementation of the Lodha Committee recommendations.

The Court was hearing a plea filed by Thakur in connection with contempt proceedings arising from the January 2, 2017, order, when a show-cause notice was issued to him under the Contempt of Courts Act.

The apex court had on January 2 issued a notice to Thakur seeking an explanation as to why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him. The court had sought a reply from Thakur regarding perjury charges levelled against him by the amicus curiae Gopal Subramanian.

On December 15, the top court had observed that Thakur, prima facie, appears to have committed a matter of perjury in relation to demanding an intervention via a letter from the International Cricket Council (ICC) in order to sidestep the implementation of the Lodha Committee recommendations.

After reviewing the sequence of earlier orders, the Court concluded that continuation of the ban was disproportionate and no longer necessary.

