After all-rounder, Ben Stokes announced his retirement from the One-Day International cricket, England Cricket Board's interim CEO, Clare Connor lavished praise on him. Stokes on Monday announced that he will be playing his last ODI match on Tuesday, which will be against South Africa. "Ben Stokes is a superstar in every format of our game. His remarkable contribution to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Final at Lord's in 2019 enabled England Men to win that prestigious trophy for the first time," said Clare Connor in an official statement.

"Ben is not only one of the world's best players but an inspirational figure too so our ODI team will miss him. But having taken on the Test captaincy and with today's busy calendar of cricket, we completely understand and respect his decision. We look forward to watching him excite and enthral in an England shirt for many years to come," he added.

Meanwhile, Managing Director of England Men's Cricket, Rob Key calls Stokes' decision a 'selfless' one.

"Ben Stokes has had an incredible international career in ODI cricket, culminating in his match-winning performance at the 2019 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final. I know this must have been a tough decision, but I completely understand why he has reached this conclusion," said Rob.

"I'm sure that when we look back on Ben's career and see this as one of the reasons he will play 120-plus Tests and help England in T20 matches and World Cups for many years to come. It is a typically selfless decision that will benefit England long-term," he added.

Stokes has played 104 ODI matches and is set to end his international career in the format on his home ground at the Seat Unique Riverside.

The 31-year-old's ODI career will forever be remembered for his Player-of-the-Match performance in the 2019 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final at Lord's.

Stokes' unbeaten 84 helped to send the match into a Super Over as England claimed their first ICC Men's Cricket World Cup title in the most thrilling of circumstances.

After making his ODI debut against Ireland in 2011, Stokes has scored 2919 runs, including three centuries, and taken 74 wickets.