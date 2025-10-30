Picking up the pieces from their IFA Shield final defeat, East Bengal will be eyeing revenge against arch-rivals Mohun Bagan in a Group A contest that will double up as the virtual quarter-final of the Super Cup in Fatorda on Friday. Nearly two weeks ago, Mohun Bagan shot-stopper Vishal Kaith's brilliant save in the tie-breaker caused heartbreak for East Bengal fans, even though the Red and Gold Brigade were clearly the better team through regulation and extra time. The team that wins the 'Kolkata Derby' will march straight into the semi-finals, but in case of a draw, East Bengal will advance-provided Dempo don't win their match against Chennaiyin FC by five or more goals.

However, if Dempo win exactly 4-0, it will all come down to a draw of lots between the Golden Eagles and the Red and Gold Brigade, provided the derby ends goalless.

If Dempo win by a four-goal margin despite conceding against Chennaiyin, and the derby ends goalless, then the Goan club will qualify. In essence, East Bengal hold the upper hand, but Mohun Bagan's fate is still in their own hands-win, and they are through.

With such fine margins and enormous stakes, the third Kolkata Derby of the 2025-26 season promises nothing less than a thriller under the Goan floodlights.

The arithmetic adds tension to an already combustible fixture, but East Bengal head coach Oscar Bruzon has repeatedly warned his players against complacency.

"We're not thinking about a draw," he insisted. "Mohun Bagan can score at any moment. So we will go out to win. Our mentality will be the same from the first minute to the last." Bruzon's words reflect a squad rediscovering its rhythm. Recent East Bengal performances in the derby have proved that they can match ISL champions Mohun Bagan SG stride for stride.

In the ongoing AIFF Super Cup, the Red and Golds have scored six goals in two games, their attacking fluidity built around Naorem Mahesh Singh's creativity, Bipin Singh's directness, and Hamid Ahadad's presence up front.

For Mohun Bagan, the AIFF Super Cup campaign has been steady but not spectacular. José Molina's men remain unbeaten, yet short of their trademark cutting edge, as the goalless draw with Dempo SC showed.

The Mariners' defensive organisation, marshalled by captain Subhasish Bose, has been immaculate, but goals have been scarce. Now, with everything on the line, Australian forwards Jason Cummings and Jamie Maclaren must rediscover their spark.

Molina believes that midfield control will be decisive in the derby. Apuia and Anirudh Thapa will look to dictate tempo for Bagan, threading passes for their forwards, while Bruzon's Crespo and Lalchungnunga aim to choke supply lines in what promises to be a bruising tactical contest.

"At this point, there aren't many surprises left. Both teams know each other very well," Molina said. "It'll come down to who takes their chances."