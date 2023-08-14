Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi is one of the most lethal bowlers in world cricket currently. When bowling in full tilt, he is arguably the best new ball bowler, across formats. However, for the past 12 months or so, the left-arm pacer has been batting with a knee injury that saw him miss out on a number of tours. But, Shaheen seemed to have finally recovered from his knee issue, which is a positive sign for Pakistan ahead of their participation in the Asia Cup, as well as the World Cup.

With Pakistan set to take on Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series, Shaheen is charging his batteries in the UK, playing for Welsh Fire in the ongoing season of The Hundred.

So far, he has picked six wickets in five matches. In his last outing, Shaheen failed to pick a wicket, but compensated by stopping the flow of runs with his team defending a low target of 88 against Southern Brave.

Recently, Shaheen's fierce pace was caught on the helmet cam and the video has now gone viral on social media.

During the game against Southern Brave, Shaheen bowled a short-pitched delivery to Finn Allen, who responded with a reverse scoop to counter the delivery. The ball went for a boundary over short third.

Speaking of the match, Welsh Fire were bowled out for a paltry total of 87, with former RCB pacer George Garton returning figures of 3/8.

In reply, the Brave crossed the finishing line in 59 balls.