Eoin Morgan has come under immense scrutiny in recent times over his poor form, but the England limited-overs captain feels that he can still help his team win a World Cup. The 2022 T20 World Cup is set to be played in Australia later this year and then England will launch their defence of the 50-over World Cup next year in India. Morgan said that he is not looking as far ahead as the 2023 World Cup and is more focused right now on the T20 World Cup in October-November.

"That's a long way away (2023 World Cup). I need to get to the T20 one first. I'm going to take it as it comes, managing my contribution, my body," Morgan was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo ahead of England's ODI series against the Netherlands that began on Friday.

"Am I still contributing on and off the field, within the team? I will be as honest as I (have been) with everybody since I started the captaincy. At the moment, I still feel like I contribute and still feel like I can contribute to a World Cup win," the 2019 World Cup-winning captain said.

"That's an important drive for me," he added.

In the 2021 T20 World Cup that was held in the United Arab Emirates, Morgan led England to the semi-finals, where they were defeated by New Zealand.

Morgan's own form has come under question, having scored just one half-century in international cricket in the last 18 months.