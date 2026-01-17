Former Pakistan cricket team star Basit Ali namedropped Virat Kohli in a brutal verdict on the ongoing controversy surrounding Babar Azam in the Big Bash League. During the match between Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder, Babar, who was batting in the 40s, wanted a single off the final ball of the 11th over. However, Steve Smith rejected the call which resulted in Babar being visibly upset. The Sixers took the Power Surge - a two-over powerplay - from the 12th over and Smith went on to slam 32 runs in it - the most in BBL history. On the other hand, Babar was dismissed on the very first ball of the 13th over and he even hit the boundary cushions with his bat to express his frustration.

Following the incident, there has been a lot of discussions regarding the incident and former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal said that he believes Smith 'disrespected' Babar with his gesture.

“This shouldn't have happened. I understand Smith hit a fast hundred. He could have told Babar before that the ball ‘Don't take a single'. Not like this. This is a disrespect," Akmal said on YouTube.

“If Sydney Sixers aren't happy with Babar, drop him. Don't disrespect him like this. Make him sit out, only… But don't do this," he added.

Basit, however, said that Babar was to blame for the entire incident and even added that if Virat Kohli would have asked for the single, Smith would not have refused the India star batter.

“Smith proved it next over. At one point, I thought he would hit 6 sixes in that over. He answered it, na? If Virat Kohli had wanted to take this single like Babar Azam, Steve Smith ka baap bhi single leta! (even Smith's father would have accepted it." Basit said. “You have brought your own value down with your game. Pakistan's name is not sullied by this. People who say that are fools. Babar went to play Big Bash because he was invited there, but the Pakistan cricket board didn't send him," Basit Ali said.