There has been a lot of chatter across the internet surrounding Sydney Sixers stars Steve Smith and Babar Azam during the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 season, particularly following Babar's angry reaction to getting out after Smith had denied him strike for the 'Power Surge'. However, Australia stalwart Smith and Pakistan star Babar appeared to be on better terms during the Sixers' virtual knockout clash against Brisbane Heat on Sunday, with Babar even making a heartwarming gesture towards Smith after the latter dropped a catch.

In the fifth over of the Heat innings, Smith failed to hold on to a tough chance while fielding at backward point, as Nathan McSweeney was handed a lifeline.

However, Babar - fielding at cover - quickly ran up to Smith to give him a high-five and a pat on the back to appreciate his effort and console him for the dropped catch.

WATCH: Babar Azam's gesture for Steve Smith after dropped catch

Dropped!



Babar Azam was quick to reach Steve Smith after he dropped a very tough chance at The Gabba. #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/U79dwI7OqI — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 18, 2026

Babar has struggled for form during the BBL 2025-26 season, scoring just 202 runs in 10 matches at a poor strike-rate of 104.

On the other hand, Smith has lit up the scene in his four matches since joining the Sixers following the Ashes Test series. In the short period, Smith has already smashed a century and a fifty.

On Friday, Smith denied Babar the strike ahead of the first over of the BBL's 'Power Surge', which is a two-over mini-powerplay that the batting team can take after the 10th over, where only two fielders are allowed outside the circle.

Babar was seemingly unhappy at Smith's decision, but the latter justified it by smashing four sixes in the following over. However, Babar Azam departed right after that, and proceeded to hit his bat on the ground angrily as he walked off.