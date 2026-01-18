Sri Lanka sits atop Group A at the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup after a dominant, record-breaking display against Japan in Namibia. In what was an entertaining clash for a variety of reasons, Sri Lanka's depth was on full display, showing class at the top of the batting order and a plethora of quality bowling options. The 203-run win against Japan lays strong foundations as they look to gain rhythm and momentum as they move through the tournament and strive for qualification to the next stage. In what was the highest ever partnership for any wicket at an Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup (328 runs), openers Dimantha Mahavithana (115 runs off 125 balls) and Viran Chamuditha (192 off 143) firmly set the tone at the Namibia Cricket Ground.

Chamuditha's personal haul was the highest individual score at an Under-19 World Cup. Captain Vimath Dinsara praised the pair post-game, crediting their form.

"Yeah, they're batting really well, we had a good start," Dinsara said as per the ICC website.

After his side posted 387/4 with the bat, they restricted Japan to just 184/8, utilising the services of eight different bowlers - opportunities that will likely pay off as the side looks to move deeper into the tournament.

"It's not difficult (to decide who to bowl and when), we have so many bowlers on my side, and it's a (pleasure) for me (to have that many options)," Dinsara continued. Yeah, I'm really happy (to get the win), because this is our first game of the tournament. We have a good team, and I'm really happy with my team."

Sri Lanka is now on the cusp of qualification for the Super Six phase, but has a chance to solidify those claims when they meet Ireland at the Namibia Cricket Ground on Monday.

