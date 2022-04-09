South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 2, Live Score Updates: Half-centuries from captain Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma and Keegan Petersen had helped South Africa reach 278/5 at Stumps on Day 1 of the second Test against Bangladesh. Now, the hosts would hope for the overnight batters Kyle Verreynne and Wiaan Mulder to pile on the runs and make Bangladesh sweat it out in the middle. Taijul Islam was the pick of the bowlers on Day 1, with three wickets, while Khaled Ahmed claimed the other two scalps. The visitors had displayed glimpses of brilliance at the start of the first Test but fizzled out as hosts South Africa registered a thumping 220-run win in the opening Test. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Playing XIs:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das(w), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

South Africa: Dean Elgar(c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier

South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 2, Live Score Updates From St George's Park In Port Elizabeth