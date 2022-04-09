South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 2, Live Score Updates: South Africa Eye Huge First Innings Score
South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 2, Live Score Updates: Half-centuries from captain Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma and Keegan Petersen had helped South Africa reach 278/5 at Stumps on Day 1 of the second Test against Bangladesh. Now, the hosts would hope for the overnight batters Kyle Verreynne and Wiaan Mulder to pile on the runs and make Bangladesh sweat it out in the middle. Taijul Islam was the pick of the bowlers on Day 1, with three wickets, while Khaled Ahmed claimed the other two scalps. The visitors had displayed glimpses of brilliance at the start of the first Test but fizzled out as hosts South Africa registered a thumping 220-run win in the opening Test. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Playing XIs:
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das(w), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain
South Africa: Dean Elgar(c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier
SA vs Ban, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live
No run.
Beaten! Lovely delivery! On a length, around the fourth stump line. Kyle Verreynne stays in his crease and tries to defend this, but he gets beaten on the outside edge as the ball nips away a tad.
Pitches it up, outside off. Kyle Verreynne drives and finds the fielder at cover.
On a length, tailing back in outside off. Wiaan Mulder leaves it alone.
Back of a length, around middle. Wiaan Mulder pulls it towards mid-wicket.
EDGED AND FOUR! That was just away from the second slip fielder! A fuller ball, outside off, shaping away. Wiaan Mulder leans to block, this, but the ball goes off the outside edge just away from the diving second slip fielder towards third man for a boundary. Had there been a third slip, that could have been a catch!
Length, outside off. Wiaan Mulder does not fiddle with that.
Good-length delivery, swinging in around middle, at 137 clicks. Wiaan Mulder dabs it to mid-wicket.
Touch fuller, nipping in, around off. Wiaan Mulder leans and taps it towards point.
Very full on this occasion, outside off. Kyle Verreynne lunges forward and drives it towards the fielder at mid off.
On a length, around middle and off. Kyle Verreynne blocks it out.
FOUR! Edgy runs! Pitches it up again, outside off, at 134 clicks. Kyle Verreynne presses forward and looks to push this on the off side, but he manages to get an outside edge away from the fielder at gully towards third man for a boundary.
Fuller delivery this time, outside off. Kyle Verreynne lunges and blocks it out solidly.
FOUR! First boundary of the day! Shortish delivery, outside off. Kyle Verreynne rocks back and slashes it past point for boundary.
Angling in around middle and leg, on a fuller length. Wiaan Mulder works it away towards mid-wicket for a single.
Swinging away, outside off on a length. Kyle Verreynne offers no shot.
Length, outside off. Kyle Verreynne lets that go through to the keeper.
Beaten! Well bowled! On a length, shaping away a tad outside off. Kyle Verreynne looks to block this but he gets beaten on the outside edge.
Shortish delivery, outside off. Wiaan Mulder punches it past cover-point for three runs. He gets off the mark after 21 deliveries and with that, we are underway on Day 2.
On a length, outside off. Wiaan Mulder leaves it alone.