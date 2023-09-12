South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Score Updates: Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to bowl against South Africa in the third ODI at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. "We gonna bowl first. Hopefully we get off to a nice start. Hazlewood, Stoinis are in and Sangha comes in for his debut. Zampa is not playing. Been a long time since we won an ODI series in South Africa, so really excited. We want to assess conditions and make sure we execute our plans," said Marsh after the toss. (LIVE SCORECARD)