South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Score Updates
SA vs AUS 3rd ODI Live: Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to bowl against South Africa in the third ODI at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.
South Africa vs Australia, 3rd ODI Live: Australia lead 2-0 in the series.© AFP
South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Score Updates: Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to bowl against South Africa in the third ODI at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. "We gonna bowl first. Hopefully we get off to a nice start. Hazlewood, Stoinis are in and Sangha comes in for his debut. Zampa is not playing. Been a long time since we won an ODI series in South Africa, so really excited. We want to assess conditions and make sure we execute our plans," said Marsh after the toss. (LIVE SCORECARD)
3rd ODI, Australia in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2023, Sep 12, 2023
Play In Progress
SA
73/0 (11.3)
AUS
Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
Australia won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 6.35
% chance to win
SA 55%
AUS 45%
Batsman
Quinton de Kock
43 (41)
Temba Bavuma
26* (28)
Bowler
Sean Abbott
28/0 (2.3)
Nathan Ellis
9/0 (2)
1 run.
Fuller one and on middle, Temba Bavuma works it towards square leg and calls for the run but he is sent back by his partner in the end.
Back of a length and around leg, Quinton de Kock clips it through backward square leg for a single.
BEATEN! Nathan Ellis lands this on a good length and on off, shaping away, Quinton de Kock has a poke at it but gets beaten on the outside edge. Good comeback from Ellis!
FOUR! Classy shot! Nathan Ellis serves this one full and on off this time, Quinton de Kock shows the full face of the bat and drills it down the ground as the ball beats the dive of the mid off fielder and runs towards the long off fence for a boundary.
Length again, on middle, Quinton de Kock blocks it down the pitch.
On a length and around off, Temba Bavuma opens the face and guides it towards third man for a single.
Powerplay 2! The fielding side can now have up to 4 players outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over.
Full and outside off. Quinton de Kock tries to drive it but misses as the ball travels to the keeper. That is the end of the powerplay and South Africa have 64 on the board.
FOUR! What a shot! Short and quick over leg. Quinton de Kock pulls hard and manages a connection to send the ball over the keeper. The ball races away to the fine leg fence for four runs.
On length and over off. Temba Bavuma pushes it to cover and scampers off for a quick single.
Short and over leg. Quinton de Kock pulls it to deep square leg for single.
On length and over leg. Quinton de Kock swings and appears to miss. The ball sails to the keeper and there is a loud appeal. The umpire has signaled a not out and Australia has reviewed it. The UltraEdge shows that there is no connection. Australia lose a review. The umpire has also signaled a wide.
FOUR! Smashed away! Sean Abbott with a good length ball outside off. Quinton de Kock pulls it nicely and with power. The ball races away in the gap through deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
Short and on the thigh pads. Quinton de Kock nudges it to deep square leg for a quick couple of runs.
On length and straight on middle. Temba Bavuma pushes it to cover for a dot to end a good over by Nathan Ellis.
Slow and full outside off. Temba Bavuma cuts it to the fielder at point.
On the hard length and on top of off. Quinton de Kock drives it to mid off for a single.
Full and on the off pole. Temba Bavuma drives it to the fielder at cover for a single. 50 on the board for South Africa.
On length and on the pads. Temba Bavuma flicks it away to backward square leg.