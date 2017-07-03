 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

South Africa Captain Faf Du Plessis To Miss First Test Against England

Updated: 03 July 2017 17:50 IST

Opening batsman Dean Elgar -- who has seven Test centuries to his credit -- will captain the side in Du Plessis' absence.

South Africa Captain Faf Du Plessis To Miss First Test Against England
Du Plessis to miss the first Test due to family reasons. © AFP

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis is to miss the first Test with England which gets underway on Thursday due to family reasons, Cricket South Africa announced on their website on Monday. The 32-year-old batsman -- who became only the fourth South African to score a century on his Test debut in 2012 -- returned home for the birth of his first child last week, but will be unable to return in time for the opening match of the four-Test series.

"Faf's wife gave birth to their first child last week but the difficult nature of the delivery has delayed his return to the UK," said South Africa team manager Dr Mohammed Moosajee.

"The mother and baby have settled at home but he will be unable to make it back in time to take part in the first Test match.

"He will link up with the squad in the UK later this week."

Opening batsman Dean Elgar -- who has seven Test centuries to his credit -- will captain the side in Du Plessis' absence.

Topics : South Africa England Francois du Plessis Cricket
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The first Test between England and South Africa starts July 6
  • Dean Elgar to lead South Africa in 1st Test
  • The second Test will be played on July 14
Related Articles
3rd Test: Alastair Cook Defies South Africa On Rain-Hit First Day
3rd Test: Alastair Cook Defies South Africa On Rain-Hit First Day
2nd Test: Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj Shine As South Africa Beat England By 340 Runs, Level Series 1-1
2nd Test: Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj Shine As South Africa Beat England By 340 Runs, Level Series 1-1
2nd Test: Hashim Amla Leaves England With Mountain To Climb
2nd Test: Hashim Amla Leaves England With Mountain To Climb
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 10 July 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.