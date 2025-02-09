South Africa on Sunday named relatively newcomer Corbin Bosch as a replacement for injured fast bowler Anrich Nortje for the Champions Trophy later this month. Nortje was ruled out of the marquee ICC event with a recurring back injury last month. Bosch, 30, who made his international debut in December last year, has played just one ODI, scoring an unbeaten 40 and taking a wicket with his right-arm pace bowling. "Along with Bosch, South Africa have also added fast bowler Kwena Maphaka in the squad as a travelling reserve. The two fast bowlers along with batter Tony de Zorzi will travel to Pakistan on Sunday to join the squad for the remainder of their ODI (tri-) series," the ICC said in a release.

Last month, Cricket South Africa (CSA) had said Nortje would not be in line to recover for the Champions Trophy, commencing in Pakistan and Dubai on February 19.

Nortje had also missed out on the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India due to a stress fracture in his back.

The 31-year-old Nortje's variation, bounce and pace have been key to South Africa's success in white-ball cricket. The pacer has taken 36 wickets in 22 ODIs and 53 wickets in 42 T20Is.

Nortje's last outing in ODIs was 15 months ago against Australia in Bloemfontein.

