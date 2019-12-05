 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

India Chase Well In T20Is, Need To Do The Same Batting First: Sourav Ganguly

Updated: 05 December 2019 17:42 IST

Sourav Ganguly said he had some ideas for the T20 World Cup next year that he wants to discuss with Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri.

India Chase Well In T20Is, Need To Do The Same Batting First: Sourav Ganguly
Sourav Ganguly said he was sure India would be ready ahead of the T20 World Cup next year. © AFP

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Thursday said he has "some thoughts" with regards to the Indian team going in to next year's T20 World Cup which he will soon discuss with captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri. India will lock horns with the West Indies in a three-match T20 International (T20I) series from Friday in Hyderabad. "We are chasing very well in T20 cricket. We need to do the same when batting first. I have some thoughts which I will share with Virat, Ravi and the management. We haven't played many T20 internationals and I am confident by the World Cup we will be absolutely ready," Ganguly said while unveiling Sharmistha Gooptu's book "Menoka Has Hanged Herself" in Kolkata.

The former captain, however, did not elaborate on the plans he has on his mind. The T20 World Cup will be held in October-November next year in Australia.

Speaking on India topping the charts in the Test rankings Ganguly heaped praise on the team and said it has the potential to consistently win overseas.

"That's the ultimate ambition. We have done well in Australia last year. We have the team to do well in NZ and again in Australia. That's what our aim is at the worlds best Test team," said the former captain.

At the book launch, Ganguly was also asked some light-hearted questions which ranged from his favourite film to his favourite actor.

"My all time favourite film is 'Sholay'," he said.

And if he got the chance to play a character in a film, which one would it be?

"That's a very difficult question because I don't think I can act. But some of my favourite characters would be you know, Amitabh Bachchan and surely Gabbar Singh in Sholay. Gabbar Singh was a bit more popular not that I can play a Gabbar Singh, but his role in Sholay actually made that film" he said.

"I was very fond of Soumitra Chattopadhyay's roles in different Satyajit Ray films. I thought it was fantastic. Not just his role but the entire cast of the Satyajit Ray films were fantastic," he added.

Ganguly said films are good stress-buster.

"It cleans your mind up takes your mind away from all your daily life and work," he said.

"So there have been some great artists over the years as I said Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh, Hrithik, Aamir. In Bengal, Soumitra babu, Prosenjit (Chatterjee), I think Abir (Chatterjee) is a good actor. The lots of other good actors as well, pardon me if I have not taken names of everyone."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sourav Ganguly India India Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • "We are chasing very well in T20 cricket," Sourav Ganguly said
  • "We need to do the same when batting first," he said
  • "I am confident by the World Cup we will be absolutely ready," he added
Related Articles
Sourav Ganguly Wants At Least One Match In A Series To Be Pink-Ball Test
Sourav Ganguly Wants At Least One Match In A Series To Be Pink-Ball Test
Sourav Ganguly Reveals A Player Was Approached By Bookie During Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Sourav Ganguly Reveals A Player Was Approached By Bookie During Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
No Need For Full-Time CAC, Says BCCI President Sourav Ganguly
No Need For Full-Time CAC, Says BCCI President Sourav Ganguly
Sourav Ganguly Says "Please Ask MS Dhoni" About Participation In T20 World Cup
Sourav Ganguly Says "Please Ask MS Dhoni" About Participation In T20 World Cup
Sourav Ganguly Says MSK Prasad-Led Selection Panel
Sourav Ganguly Says MSK Prasad-Led Selection Panel's "Tenures Are Finished"
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 120
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 04 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.