Smriti Mandhana smashed the second-fastest ODI century by an Indian woman as the hosts handed Australia their heaviest defeat — a 102-run thrashing — in the second ODI to level the three-match series 1-1 here on Wednesday. Mandhana's onslaught of 117 off only 91 balls with 14 fours and four sixes in the first half powered India to their highest-ever total of 292, and despite plenty of dropped catches, the hosts recorded a huge win by bowling Australia out for 190 in 40.5 overs.

Australia's chase never found a momentum as India's sharp bowling and fielding kept them on a tight leash in the first 10 overs from which the visitors managed only 25/2, and it became an uphill task which they could not surmount despite their long batting line-up.

The series deciding third and final ODI will be played in New Delhi on September 20.

India produced a collective bowling effort after setting a target of 293, with Kranti Goud the pick of the attack, returning figures of 9.5-1-28-3. Deepti Sharma was not far behind, striking twice after the 30th over to close the door on Australia.

Renuka Thakur (1/28) dismissed Georgia Voll (0) in the second over to set the tone and Goud accounted for the dangerous Alyssa Healy (9), getting her caught in the deep by Arundhati Reddy in the fifth over.

Ellyse Perry (44) tried to forge vital stands with Beth Mooney (18) and Annabel Sutherland (45), adding 50 and 46 runs respectively for the third and fourth wickets, but the asking rate kept Australia under the pump.

Mooney (18) was dropped on eight by Harleen Deol off Sneh Rana (1/35) in the 15th over but the bowler had the Australian No 4 caught by Reddy in the 17th over.

Radha dropped Sutherland on 13 in the 21st over but in the 25th, the left-arm spinner took a sharp low return catch on her left to get the big wicket of Perry who drove one hard in the air but not far away from the bowler.

Another pivotal moment arrived for India in the 30th over when against the run of play, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur took a fine catch at cover to remove the on-song Sutherland for 45, leaving Australia in deep trouble at 134 for five.

Gaud dropped Ashleigh Gardner (17) on a regulation chance in the 33rd over off Radha at long off, but the Australian did not get to prolong her stay in the middle when Radha did not make any error in taking a reverse-cup catch at chest height at deep midwicket off Deepti in the next over.

Gardner's exit was followed by Tahlia McGrath's (16) in the 36th, who was caught brilliantly near the ropes by Reddy off Deepti, as Australia's fight petered out against a rapidly rising asking rate.

It is for the first time in history that the world-dominating Australian side has lost an ODI by 100 or more runs, a defeat which may have some implications on the seven-time World Cup winners with the 13th edition not even two weeks away.

Earlier, asked to bat first, the left-handed Mandhana stole the limelight with her superb knock.

Mandhana reached her hundred in 77 balls. She also holds the record for the fastest century by an Indian woman batter, which she hit in 70 deliveries in January this year against Ireland in Rajkot.

Mandhana and young Pratika Rawal (25) gave India a solid start, sharing 70 runs for the opening stand in 11.3 overs.

Rawal looked in good touch before spooning one to Georgia Wareham at cover off Ashleigh Gardner (2/39) in what was a soft dismissal.

Harleen Deol (10) and skipper Hamanpreet Kaur (17) got starts but failed to make it big.

After Mandhana'a dismissal, the scoring rate dropped a bit but Deepti Sharma (40 off 53) and Richa Ghosh (29 off 33) tried their best to keep up the pace.

The Indians were on course for a 300-plus total but slowed down after Mandhana's dismissal. Towards the end, Sneh Rana (24 off 18) played a good hand to take the score close to 300.