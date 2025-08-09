With his brilliant run in the competitive Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in which many records were made, Indian Test skipper Shubman Gill stands as the only Indian with over 1,000 international runs in 2025 so far. Gill had a memorable tour of England, both as a captain and batter. He put an end to all the memes and questions about being a 'flat track bully', 'Ahmedabad bully' etc. Having come into the series with no score of 40-plus outside Asia since the iconic 91 against Australia at Brisbane back in 2021, Gill got a breakthrough outing outside Asia, sealing his spot at number four, once occupied by legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

During the Test series, he smashed a chart-topping 754 runs at an average of 75.40, with four centuries, including his best score of 269. He was the top run-getter in the series, which ended in a remarkable 2-2 draw and made for some amazing Test cricket experience.

This year, Gill has scored 1,234 runs in 14 matches and 20 innings, at an average of 64.94, with six centuries, the highest by any batter this year and two fifties across all forms of the game. He is the second-highest run-getter this year, with England's Ben Duckett at the top with 1,290 runs in 23 matches and 27 innings at an average of 47.77, with three centuries and eight fifties. His best score is 165.

Among Indians, Gill's distant rivals are: KL Rahul (741 runs in 14 matches and 19 innings at an average of 46.31, with two centuries and two fifties) and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (605 runs in 13 matches and 17 innings at an average of 67.22, with a century and five fifties).

This year in six Tests and 12 innings, Gill has scored 787 runs at an average of 65.58, with a brisk strike rate of 64.03, with four centuries and a best score of 269.

He has been just as prolific in ODIs, with 447 runs in eight matches and innings at an average of 63.85, having posted two centuries and fifties each with the best score of 112. He is yet to play a T20I this year though. In ODIs, his most notable performance was 188 runs in the ICC Champions Trophy winning campaign at an average of 47.00, with a century in five innings and best score of 101*.

Infact, since 2023, when he settled himself in the Indian team as a regular member, Gill has been world's leading run-getter across all formats, with 4,577 runs in 85 matches and 105 innings at an average of 48.17, with 16 centuries and 17 fifties. His best score is 269. Since 2023, he has also had the most international tons. Below him are Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis (4,341 runs in 107 matches at an average of 39.46, with seven centuries and 27 fifties in 119 innings), England's Joe Root (3,833 runs in 53 matches and 77 innings at an average of 54.75, with 13 centuries and 17 fifties), his compatriots Harry Brook (3,788 runs in 82 matches and 96 innings at an average of 44.56, with eight centuries and 21 fifties) and Ben Duckett (3,743 runs in 65 Tests at an average of 42.53, with eight centuries and 20 fifties in 91 innings).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)