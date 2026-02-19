Shikhar Dhawan, former Indian cricket team star, posted photos from his Sangeet night with fiancee Sophie Shine on Thursday. "Sangeet night. Almost the Dhawans," Dhawan wrote on Instagram. He had confirmed his engagement to Sophie in January. "From shared smiles to shared dreams. Grateful for the love, the blessings, and every good wish for our engagement as we choose togetherness forever - Shikhar & Sophie," he had written in an Instagram post then.

The wedding ceremony is likely to take place in the Delhi-NCR region, with big names from both the cricketing world and Bollywood expected to attend. Preparations for the lavish event are already underway.

Reports suggest that Sophie worked as a product consultant and holds a degree in Marketing and Management from the Limerick Institute of Technology. While cricketing celebrities are often linked with personalities from the world of social media and entertainment, Sophie's case is quite different.

The Ireland-born professional has an impressive academic background at Castleroy College, along with credentials that can impress anyone. She currently serves as Second Vice President at Northern Trust Corporation, based in Abu Dhabi. Sophie completed all her education in Ireland. She now heads the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Da One Sports.

Sophie has close to 367,000 followers on Instagram and has been posting pictures and videos with Shikhar for a while now. She has been spotted with Dhawan on multiple occasions, watching cricket matches with the former India opening batter. However, the news about their relationship status was only confirmed after the southpaw made it public.