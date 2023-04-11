The chairman of PCB management committee, Najam Sethi, has revealed that Shahid Afridi-led interim selection panel initially wanted to replace Babar Azam as captain. However, he added that as soon as the panel members took their role, they changed their mind. PCB went through a series of changes in December last year. It included the sacking of the then chairman Ramiz Raja from his role with Najam Sethi taking over the duties later. Meanwhile, the PCB also appointed Shahid Afridi as the chaiman of the National Selection Committee for the home series against New Zealand.

Afridi led a four-member panel, also consisting of former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum, while Haroon Rashid was selected as the convener.

"I say it again and again. I don't take decisions like these (changing captain) myself. I take advice from people whom I trust," said Sethi while speaking to a YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

"We made an interim selection committee when we took charge. Before the selectors came on board, they told us that there will need to be some changes and Babar needs to be replaced as captain as well. However, as soon as they were appointed, they said there is no need to replace Babar. I told them that you are entitled to change your mind," he added.

Earlier, Afridi had revealed that the PCB was interested in extending his tenure as the chief selector of the national cricket team, however, he said that he could not continue in the role as he had "other commitments too".