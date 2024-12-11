Pakistan men's cricket team faced yet another setback after they lost the first T20I of the three-match series against South Africa on Tuesday. Playing in Durban, the Proteas posted a whopping total of 183/9 after opting to bat. This total came as a shock because at one stage, South Africa were struggling at 71/4. However, David Miller's massive knock of 82 off 40 balls propelled the hosts to a good total. In reply, Pakistan put up a great fight but only managed to score 172/8 and lost the game by 11 runs.

After this loss, veteran Pakistan cricketer Ahmad Shahzad slammed Mohammad Rizwan and co for showing "lack of intent".

"Close but not good enough Pakistan cricket team not learning from there past mistakes. Firstly letting South Africa to 180+ from where they were in the game was unbelievable & then how we went to chase about this target was bizarre from beginning. Too many dot balls and lack of intent in the chase cost us what could have been a victory for Pakistan," wrote Shahzad on X (formerly Twitter).

In this match, former skipper and star batter Babar Azam registered yet another poor show as he was dismissed for duck. Shahzad also went on criticise the senior players in the team for not taking the responsibility and hiding behind the youngsters.

"Seniors should be leading from the front not hiding behind youngsters. Saim, Shaheen and Abrar were the positives," wrote Shahzad.

Talking about the match, Miller slammed 82 off 40 balls with four fours and eight sixes and George Linde hit a rapid 48 in a South African total of 183 for nine. Left-arm spinner Linde followed up by taking four for 21.

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan hit 74 and his team were still in with a chance of winning until he was caught off the second ball of the final over.

Shaheen Shah Afridi led a disciplined Pakistan bowling attack, taking three for 22 - and reaching 100 wickets in T20 internationals.

(With AFP Inputs)